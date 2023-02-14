Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.75. 7,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82.

Oregon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

