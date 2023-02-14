Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76-4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90. Otter Tail also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.76-$4.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of OTTR opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

