P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PIIIW stock remained flat at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. P3 Health Partners has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P3 Health Partners stock. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.