Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 9,410 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 207.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after buying an additional 294,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 520.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 149,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

About Customers Bancorp

NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

