Park West Asset Management Llc Purchases 530,750 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 530,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,099,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,859,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Park West Asset Management Llc bought 407,874 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $942,188.94.

On Friday, January 20th, Park West Asset Management Llc bought 474,220 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20.

PRCH traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 874,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $351.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.98. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,378,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 387,183 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 287,535 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611,649 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,178,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Porch Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 144,971 shares during the last quarter.

PRCH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

