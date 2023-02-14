Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,303.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGPHF shares. Societe Generale lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Partners Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $989.72 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $753.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,414.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $931.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $941.64.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

