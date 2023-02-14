Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.
Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
