Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.