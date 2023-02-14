Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $875.75 million and $4.67 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015886 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
