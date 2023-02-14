PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 23,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,125,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

