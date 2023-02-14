PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

PFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $1,726,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,373,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $1,726,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,373,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,809 shares of company stock worth $6,464,890. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Stories

