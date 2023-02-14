PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,711 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,900. The firm has a market cap of $242.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

