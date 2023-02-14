Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Short Interest Update

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of PCCT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perception Capital Corp. II by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 948,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Perception Capital Corp. II by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

