PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.90.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.40. 633,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,012. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $184.97.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 286,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 123.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

