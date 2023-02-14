PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04, RTT News reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. PerkinElmer updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.05 EPS.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 2.2 %

PKI opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.