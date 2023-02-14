PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $34,874.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $34,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,322,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $15,932.20.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 65,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 86.79%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

