Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Up 15%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating) rose 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14). Approximately 390,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,100% from the average daily volume of 32,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of £6.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00.

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

