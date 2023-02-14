PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 180.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
PetIQ Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PETQ stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.
