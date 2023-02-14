PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 180.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 79.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

