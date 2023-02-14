Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,023,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,320,959. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.