PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 903,900 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in PFSweb by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PFSweb by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PFSweb stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 47,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,293. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About PFSweb

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.