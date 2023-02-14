PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,110 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E Price Performance

Insider Activity

PCG stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

