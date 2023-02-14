PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $62,266,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

NYSE PCGU traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,343. PG&E has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

