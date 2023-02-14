Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.28. 325,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

