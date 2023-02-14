PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,663.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of PAXS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,654. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.