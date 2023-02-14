Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,364,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 4,085,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.8 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 121,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.63.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

