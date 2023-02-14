Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,364,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 4,085,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.8 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS PIFYF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 121,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.63.
About Pine Cliff Energy
