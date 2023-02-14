Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 647,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.1 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.77.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.