Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 647,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.1 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

