Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 93,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.58. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

