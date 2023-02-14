Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. 93,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.58. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.37.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
