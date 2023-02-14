Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $81.34 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $81.34 million and $82,728.87 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00196403 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

