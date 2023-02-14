Plus500 Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Plus500 Trading Down 0.1 %

Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,907 ($23.15) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,268.04 ($15.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,978.33 ($24.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 605.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,829.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,780.04.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms worldwide. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments internationally.

