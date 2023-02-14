Plus500 Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Plus500 Trading Down 0.1 %
Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,907 ($23.15) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,268.04 ($15.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,978.33 ($24.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 605.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,829.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,780.04.
Plus500 Company Profile
