PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Down 26.4% in January

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 459,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,338. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 76.56%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

