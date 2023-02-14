Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PNTM remained flat at $10.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Pontem has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pontem by 30.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after buying an additional 1,607,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pontem by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pontem by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,302,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,264 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Pontem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,285,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pontem by 68.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

