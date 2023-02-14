Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Up 32.0% in January

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Postal Savings Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Up 0.2 %

PSTVY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

