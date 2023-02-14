PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group downgraded shares of PostNL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

PostNL Stock Performance

TNTFF stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

