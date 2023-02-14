Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Short Interest Update

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 259,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,416. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $214.35 million, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,709,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 127,579 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Potbelly

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

