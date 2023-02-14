PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 153.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $112.09 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00428503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00028955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000815 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,098,995 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

