PotCoin Trading 149.8% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $37.70 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 149.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00430793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00029561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004498 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,099,417 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

