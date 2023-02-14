Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PWZYF remained flat at C$4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.62. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$10.36.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.