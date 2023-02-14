Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

PRAX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,261. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

