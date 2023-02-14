PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. 79,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,100. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

