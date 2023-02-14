Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 724,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 594,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 240,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.