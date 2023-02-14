ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Trading 5.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Trading Up 5.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.
