Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 5,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Public Bank Berhad Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

About Public Bank Berhad

(Get Rating)

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Bank Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Bank Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.