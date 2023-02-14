Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $116.76 million and $6.09 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00433986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.68 or 0.28748035 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4373686 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,204,566.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars.

