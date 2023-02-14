Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued on Sunday, February 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 162,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

