Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Reduced by Wedbush

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Redwood Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,899 shares in the company, valued at $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

See Also

