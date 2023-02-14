Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

