QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of America makes up about 4.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,320 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 12,152,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,821,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $285.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

