QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 4.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,093,092. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ENPH traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,837,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,464. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

