QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.0% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,159,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,960,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

