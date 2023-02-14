QITMEER NETWORK One Day Volume Reaches $408,756.85 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $408,756.85 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00434716 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.61 or 0.28779018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.53966784 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $443,312.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

