Qtum Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Qtum has a market cap of $278.13 million and $38.87 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00012021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.36 or 0.07000422 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00081171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00059970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,536,243 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain."

